‎Karzai saddened over Pashtoon activist’s dead

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed deep condolences over the killing of Pashtoon activist Arif Wazir.

Arif Wazir, the cousin of Ali Wazir, another Pashtoon activist in Pakistan, died Saturday after being injured in an armed attack in Waziristan. Karzai expressed his sympathies with Wazir’s family and friends, wishing him paradise.

Arif Wazir, a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), died in Islamabad on Saturday after he was attacked on Friday by unidentified gunmen outside his home in Wana, South Waziristan, Pakistan’s Dawn reported.

Dawn reported that according to Wana Station House Officer Usman Khan, Wazir passed away after was transported to Islamabad for treatment.

Citing an official, Dawn reports that Arif Wazir was walking outside his residence in Ghwa Khwa, near Wana, when armed men opened fire on him from a vehicle.

He was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, in Wana, but later shifted to an Islamabad hospital, Dawn reports.

Arif Wazir is the first cousin of MNA Ali Wazir, who visited Kabul for Ghani’s inauguration in February.

Seven members of Arif Wazir’s family were killed in a clash with militants near Wana in 2007, according to Dawn. His father, Saadullah Jan, and uncle, Mirza Alam, were among the dead.