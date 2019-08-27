1.9 Afghan children forced to work

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said Tuesday that over 1.9 million Afghan children are engaged in labor work across the country due to ongoing war.

The ministry said it has been able to prevent the increase of the child laboring, but conflicts, poverty and economic problems have pushed these children back to take part in the hard working.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission said the children face mentally and physically problems as a result being engaged in working in the hazardous circumstances.

“Hard working affects children’s physical growing and mental health,” said an official at the commission.

The commission has also called lack of awareness of children rights, poverty and insecurity as the main reasons behind children laboring. In addition to hard working, the commission said the children have been sexually abused.

The Afghan children often work in bakeries, workshops, coal mines and as vendors on the streets.

Afghanistan has been in war for more than four decades. Through years of violence, the ongoing war has brought agony to many families as they lost their breadwinners.