10 Afghan soldiers killed in Khost gun-battle

AT-KABUL: At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiersembraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgents attacked their checkpoints insoutheastern Khost province, an official said Monday.

Deputy police chief Col. Syed Ahammad Babazai told Pajhwok Afghan News that militants stormed an ANA check-post in Yaqoob Sabri district late on Sunday night.

He said 10 soldiers were killed, three others wounded and one had been missing as the overnight clash lasted an hour. He said nothing about militant casualties. A delegation has been dispatched to the area.

Abdul Khaliq, a resident of the area, claimed seeing the bodies of 12 ANA personnel that were transferred to the district centre. There has been no word so far from Taliban in this regard.