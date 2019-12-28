10 army soldiers killed in Taliban Helmand attack

AT News

KABUL: At least 10 Afghan army soldiers have been killed in a Taliban attack on their military base in southern Helmand province on Saturday, official said.

Four other Afghan Army soldiers received injuries after the Taliban blew up their check post in Sangeen district of the province, said 215 Maiwand Crops in a statement.

“There were 18 soldiers in the base at the time of the attack, and the four security forces repelled the Taliban attack bravely,” the Military Corps added.

Following the attack, Afghan Air Forces targeted Taliban militants and killed three perpetrators of the attack, it added.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack came as the Taliban leadership is scrambling to reach a peace deal with the US to end war in the country. Moreover, sources said that Taliban has agreed for a longweek ceasefire aimed pressure posed by the US.