10 civilians Die After Vehicle Submerges in Uruzgan River

AT News

KABUL: At least 10 civilians, including women and children lost their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in submerged in Helmand River in southern Uruzgan province, officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Ahmad Shah Sahel said the incident happened after a vehicle stranded in a river located in Gezab district on Tuesday morning. The passengers were not able to exit the vehicle as it was half in the water, a tragedy that left 10 civilians dead.

Six women and three children are among the dead people, Mr. Sahel told Afghanistan Times.

The explosion was caused after water found its way into the engine of the vehicle, Sahel said, adding they were returning from a wedding party.

The bride and groom are not among the casualties, he said, adding that an investigation is ongoing to find the real reason for the explosion.

A security official said that the incident happened in contested areas, where police were not able to provide assistance in an immediate move.