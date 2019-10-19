10 Daesh affiliates killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 10 Daesh or so-called IS-K loyalist fighters were killed during a crackdown conducted by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province, a provincial official said.

The Afghan security forces launched the operation against Daesh fighters in the Achin district, which as its result, 10 Daesh militants were killed in the past 24 hours, said Nangarhar Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogianai on Saturday.

He said that seven check points, two tunnels and some hideouts of Daesh fighters also terminated during operation in the district.

Two mines placed by the enemies were also discovered and defused in the area, the spokesman added.