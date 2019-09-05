10 killed, 42 injured in Taliban bus bombing in Kabul

AT-KABUL- A Taliban suicide bomber Thursday morning detonated his explosive laden mini-van in a civilian populated area of the Kabul city in which 10 civilians were killed and 42 more people were injured, officials said.

The attack took place Thursday morning at 10:00am in Shash Darak neighborhood of Kabul city on a main busy road close to NATO forces’ local headquarters.

The bomber used a Toyota TownAce full of explosives in the attack. “in this attack 10 civilians martyred and another 42 injured” Nasrat Rahimi spokesman for Interior Ministry said.

At least 12 private cars of the citizens were also destroyed in the attack.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack and said they have targeted a foreign forces convoy in the area.

The area where the blast took place, is one of the secure parts of Kabul city and is only tens of meters away from the NATO forces headquarter and US embassy in the city.

The blast inflicted damages on several nearby shops and houses as well.