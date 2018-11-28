10 killed in Taliban truck bomb attack on foreign security firm facility in Kabul
November 28, 2018
AT-KABUL: At least 10 people were killed and 19 others were injured after a Taliban truck bombing targeted a foreign security company’s compound in east of Kabul city Wednesday evening, officials said.
The attack was started by a truck bombing at the gate of the G4S, a British security firm’s facility in PD-9 of Kabul city on Kabul-Jalalabad road shortly after 6:30pm Basir Mujahid, Kabul Police Spokesman said.
Public Health Ministry confirmed to have received 10 dead bodies and 19 injured persons from the site of the attack.
Security forces were conducting a search and clearance operation in the area to ensure there were no more attackers involved and remained in the area.
