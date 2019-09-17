10 Pakistanis among 35 Taliban rebels killed in Ghazni

AT News Report

KBAUL: The Afghan security forces have killed 10 Pakistani national’s terrorists among 35 Taliban rebels in a ground operation carried out in central Ghazni province, provincial official said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Provincial governor’s office said the operations were conducted in Mangoor, Qarabagh and Kala Ghach villages of the capital city of Ghazni.

According to the statement, the Taliban commanders, Mohammad Tahir Elyas and Omar Khalid, and the militants financial and recruitment chief, Hehmat and Malang were also among killed.

At least 12 AK-47 rifles, two RPG, one PKM and a number of weapons and ammunition were sized during raids, said the statement.