10 sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
admin
November 27, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
16 Views
KABUL: Ten people have been given prison sentences by counternarcotics courts of the country for charges of drug trafficking over past week, authorities said Saturday.
The courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Tuesday said in statement that primary and appellate courts have sentenced 10 drug smugglers to five to twenty years of prison.
Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized over 33kg heroin, 40kg morphine, 88kg opium, 233kg hashish and 1g crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, added statement.
On the other hand, three drug runners were apprehended by CNP at the same period through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.
The three drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul and Khost provinces.
Some 328kg heroin, 13,000kg hashish, 270 liters of alcoholic beverages and 16 tablets of K discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.
Statement said that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.
All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.
Check Also
AT-KABUL: Three U.S. service members were killed and three wounded when an improvised explosive device …