10 suspected terrorists detained in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: At least 10 people have been arrested in relations of being cooperative with the terrorists and other criminal activities during an operation carried out by the Afghan security forces in northern Parwan province.

The Ministry of Defense in a statement said that 10 people were arrested on the charge of cooperation with the terrorist and other crimes during joint operation conducted by 111 detachment forces along with police and intelligence forces in Abdi Bay, Togh Birdi, Deh Qazi, Dara Shahkhil, Tilanchi villages and Sayad district of the province.

According to the statement, some weapons and ammunition were also discovered and seized during the crackdown in the areas.

Also, ten Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded in an airstrike in the outskirts center city and Gulistan district of Farah province on Wednesday.

These insurgents had planned to attack Afghan security forces positions when they were targeted by Afghan Air Forces, the statement added.