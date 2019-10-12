10 Taliban militants killed in Helmand

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 10 Taliban fighters were killed and two bomb making factories of the group, were terminated in southern Helmand province.

In addition to that nine Taliban rebels were wounded in several joint clearance operations carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Nehr Saraj district of Helmand and Helmand- highway, the ministry of interior said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, two Taliban bomb making factories destroyed and 58 different types of roadside bombs and landmines discovered and defused during crackdowns.

Afghan forces also seized 17 motorcycles used by the militants in the district, underlined the statement.