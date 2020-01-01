10 Taliban rebels arrested in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Afghan spy forces on Wednesday have detained a group of 10 Taliban militants in southern Kandahar province.

According to a statement issued by Kandahar Press Disk, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives succeeded to capture a group of 10 Taliban insurgents, who were behind assassination of governmental officials, tribal elders and religious Ulema.

Based on NDS information, the detained insurgents had received military and subversive training in Chaman of Pakistan, and sent to Afghanistan for carrying insurgency.

The captured militants have had massively attacked security forces check post and logistic convoys as well as creating obstacles for the people.

Spy forces detained these insurgents with cooperation of people, the statement added.

One rocket launcher, one AK-47, 2,000 bullets of AK-47, two pistols, six remote controls and one motorbike belonged to the detained Taliban militants were confiscated by security forces, according to the statement.