10 villages cleared; 17 Taliban rebels killed in Takhar

KABUL: At least 17 Taliban fighters have been killed and six others wounded and ten villages cleared during joint crackdowns conducted by Afghan security forces in Dasht Qala district of northern Takhar province, official said Tuesday.

Ministry of Interior said that Afghan Air Force also supported the security forces in the operation, in which one vehicle and seven motorcycles belonging to the militants were also destroyed.

Taliban insurgents have intensified attacking Afghan security forces despite its leaders are speaking about a possible peace deal with the US to end the longest war in Afghanistan.

In the past two days, Taliban fighters attacked two check posts of pro-government militiamen, in which 31 forces were killed.