10 wounded as govt. employees bus targeted

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 10 people, where eight are employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHR) received injures after the vehicle they were travailing in struck with a roadside bomb in Kabul, the capital city on Tuesday morning.

Kabul Police Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a sticky bomb ripped through the MoHR mini-bus carrying the employees in 2nd PD at around 7:45 local time on Tuesday.

The wounded people have immediately shifted to hospital, where he puts health condition of one of the wounded as critical.

The blast comes day after unknown gunmen shot and martyred Mawlavi Shabir Ahmad Kamawi again in Kabul.

Day before that another prominent religious scholar Mawlawi Rahihan was martyred and 20 others wounded in a bombing explosion occurred inside a mosque again in Kabul city.

No armed group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but usually the Taliban and Daesh extremist groups behind terrorist and subversive activities in Kabul and across the country.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdullah Abdullah condemned Tuesday’s and other terrorist acts in the past days in Kabul, saying attacking mosque, targeting religious scholars and MoHR vehicle was a sign of systematic attack against Afghan Ulema under the name of Islam.

Ulema’s have bravely defended from the people of Afghanistan and raised their voices against spoilers, Abdullah said, praising their stance against terrorism.