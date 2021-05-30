100-bed hospital inaugurated for Covid-19 patients in Kabul

Daily Covid-19: Cases 929, deaths 25

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health on Sunday confirmed 929 cases of Covid-19 with 25 deaths amid the enforcement of lockdowns on schools and university in 16 of 34 provinces to prevent the further spread of the pandemic virus.

The cases were recorded out of 3,368 samples within past 24 hours. The ministry put the number of the recoveries to 169.

The total number of the patients since the outbreak of the virus in the country reached to 71,690, of whom 11,290 recovered and 2,944 others died.

On Sunday, the minister of public health, Wahid Majrooh inaugurated a 100-bed hospital provided with Covid-19 facilities and equipments in PD 15 of Kabul city.

The health ministry on Saturday announced two-week closure of the educational centers after the number of cases hit a high spike, following the Eid-al-fitr holidays.