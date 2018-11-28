100 firearms surrendered to DIAG
November 28, 2018
Kabul: Nearly 100 firearms have been surrendered to the Disarmed Illegal Armed Group in eastern Nangarhar province, according to authorities.
Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogiani said the Taliban militants surrendered their arms to the intelligence and security forces through reconciliation programs and many weapons were recovered in military raids against the Islamic State-Khurasan and other terrorist groups in Nangarhar.
He said that the weapons included 72 AK-47 and some pistols along with some other type of weapons which have been seized by SD in the past three months.
On the other hand Colonel Ghulam Hossain Sahibzad head of DIAG provincial process appreciated security forces for submitting the weapons to DIAG programs.
He stated that the weapons will be used for defending the country according to Ministry of Defense policy. Totally around 720 guns have been collected and submitted to MoD from Nangarhar, Laghman, and Kunar provinces in the current year.
