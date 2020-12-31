1017 Afghan soldiers graduated from military training in Kabul

By Parwiz Arian

KABUL- 1017 Afghan soldiers graduated from routine military training, who will be joining other Afghan security forces in different parts of the country to work for better security and to fight the destructive elements, who try to destabilize the country.

This number of the newly trained soldiers graduated from the Joint Military Training Center (JMTC) in Kabul, after receiving advanced military training that will enable them to be formidable on the battlefield to fight the terrorists, Fawad Aman, spokesman for the Defense Ministry told Afghanistan Times.

Their graduation was celebrated with d participation of senior officers and generals from the Defense Ministry today.

“These forces will be deployed to the battlefields to fight terrorists and to defend Afghanistan” against terrorists, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The newly graduated soldiers take oath to be fighting against any kind of destructive elements, who want to destabilize the country by launching terrorist attacks.