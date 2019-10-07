102 Taliban rebels killed in fresh ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 102 militants have been killed and 74 others received injuries in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Kunduz, Takhar, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, Faryab, Kapisa, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces, in which 102 militants including Daesh affiliates were killed and 74 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 42 Taliban fighters were killed and 74 others wounded in number-one highway of Kunduz-Takhar—26 insurgents killed and six others wounded in Dehyak, Jaghato and Andar districts of Ghazni—13 militants killed, 15 others wounded and 18 mine discovered and defused in central areas of Maidan Wardak—nine Daesh loyalists killed, two mine discovered and neutralized and an ammunition cache of the enemy destroyed in Achin district of Nangarhar province.

Similarly, five insurgents were killed in Dawlat Abad district of Faryab—three rebels killed and three others injured in Nijrab district of Kapisa—three Taliban fighters killed and some amount of weapons of the enemy destroyed in Nawah and Nahr-e-Saraj districts of Helmand, one militants was killed and five others injured in Gezab district of Urzgan province.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including nine strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.