103 Taliban militants killed in fresh crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 103 militants have been killed and 60 others received injures in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country within past 24 hours.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Ghazni, Herat, Zabul, Takhar, Helmand, Kapisa, Balkh, Kunar, Jawzjan, Badghis and Maidan Wardak provinces, in which 103 militants were killed and 60 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

23 insurgents were killed, three others wounded, one depot of weapon and ammunition and four motorbikes were destroyed in Khogyani, Giro, Andar, Dehyak Qarabagh districts and capital of Ghazni—14 militants killed and 22 others wounded in Zahwal and Shindan districts of Herat—12 insurgents killed and seven others wounded in Mizan district of Zabul—12 rebels killed and one vehicle was destroyed in Baharak district of Takhar—eight Taliban fighters killed, four others wounded and one motorbike was destroyed in Washir, Garmsir and Kajaki districts of Helmand—eight terrorists killed and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in in Nijrab and Tagab districts of Kapisa—six insurgents killed and 12 others wounded in Nahar Shahi district of Balkh province.

Similarly, five insurgents were killed, 10 others wounded and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in Asmar and Dangam districts of Kunar—three militants killed, three vehicles and two motorbikes were destroyed in Darzab district of Jawzjan—two rebels killed and two others injured in Bala Murghab district of Badghis and one insurgent was killed in Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak province.

In past 24 hours, 22 planed clearing operations, and 81 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 28 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.