104 Taliban militants killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 104 Taliban militants were killed and 68 others wounded during latest military stings of the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The latest military crackdowns conducted in Ghazni, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Helmand, Badakhshan and Kandahar provinces.

Around 168 rounds of mines, which were planted by the Taliban on public roadsides, were also discovered and defused.  

According to the statement, some ammunition and weapons belonging to the Taliban were also destroyed during raids.

