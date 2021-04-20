11 Afghan security forces killed as violence grips Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: At least 11 security forces were kill when Taliban fighters launched attacks on their outposts in the provinces of Badakhshan, Herat and Faryab, local officials confirmed. Another 19 forces were injured, according to officials.In Badakhshan province in the northeast, eight security forces were killed after Taliban stormed their outpost in the district of Zibak. Officials said that two more forces were injured in the attack and the outpost fell to the attackers who set it on fire and took all weapons and ammunition.

Health officials in Zibak also said they received eight dead bodies and two injured security forces, while Sanaullah Rouhani, provincial police spokesman claimed that Taliban also suffered great casualties.

Taliban confirmed their fighters attacked the Zibak outpost.

Separately, the militants attacked a public uprising force outpost in Herat province in the west by a car filled with explosives.

The attack occurred in the Ghorian district, provincial office said, adding that two members of the public uprising force were killed and 15 injured including three security forces and 12 civilians.

The provincial office said Tuesday in a statement that women and children were among the dead and wounded and tens of houses were damaged or destroyed.

The statement said that the car bombing was followed by armed clashes between Taliban and security forces. It said that 15 attackers were also killed or wounded.

40 attacks including four car bombs were carried out by Taliban in the past one month on different areas of Herat.

Meanwhile, the insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in the Khwaja Sabzposh district of Faryab province in the northwest.

Mansour Azizi, a military official said the attackers were pushed back, but one police officer was killed and two wounded.