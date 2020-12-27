11 al-Qaeda Members Killed in Helmand Airstrikes

AT News

LASHKARGAH: The Afghan Air Forces conducted airstrikes in Nawa district of southern Helmand province, killing nine al-Qaeda terrorists, including two key members of the Taliban and wounded two others, said Defense Ministry on Sunday.

These al-Qaeda fighters used to train the Taliban to make bombs in Helmand, the ministry said in a statement. Massoud Ahmad who was the facilitator for al-Qaeda fighters in province is among those killed by the airstrikes.

All al-Qaeda operatives were killed in the airstrikes who were responsible for training Taliban militants and how to use snipers.

Two days back, another four members of al-Qaeda terrorists were killed in an airstrike carried out by the Afghan security forces again in Nawa district of the same province.

Helmand is a volatile provinces in the south, where Taliban are active in many parts of the province, carry out attacks against the Afghan security forces.