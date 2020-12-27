Home / Latest Updates / 11 al-Qaeda Members Killed in Helmand Airstrikes

11 al-Qaeda Members Killed in Helmand Airstrikes

gues3 December 27, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 12 Views

AT News

LASHKARGAH: The Afghan Air Forces conducted airstrikes in Nawa district of southern Helmand province, killing nine al-Qaeda terrorists, including two key members of the Taliban and wounded two others, said Defense Ministry on Sunday.

AAF stirkes killed 11 al-qaedad and to Taliban’s senaioor members, and wounded to more Taliban in Nawa dstrict

These al-Qaeda fighters used to train the Taliban to make bombs in Helmand, the ministry said in a statement. Massoud Ahmad who was the facilitator for al-Qaeda fighters in province is among those killed by the airstrikes.

All al-Qaeda operatives were killed in the airstrikes who were responsible for training Taliban militants and how to use snipers.

Two days back, another four members of al-Qaeda terrorists were killed in an airstrike carried out by the Afghan security forces again in Nawa district of the same province.

Helmand is a volatile provinces in the south, where Taliban are active in many parts of the province, carry out attacks against the Afghan security forces.

About gues3

Check Also

Pakistan reiterates commitment for lasting peace in Afghanistan

AT News KABUL: The government of Pakistan has once again reiterated its commitment for lasting …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved