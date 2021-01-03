11 people killed in Kabul, Kapisa blasts

AT News

KABUL: At least eleven people have been killed in separate blasts and in a target attack in Kabul, the capital city and northern Kapisa province, security officials said on Sunday.

A magnetic bomb targeting the vehicle of the head of the Ulema, killed five people in Kapisa province. Head of the Kapisa Ulema survived the attack but is among two wounded, said provincial council director Mohammad Hussain Sanjani.

The blast occurred on Sunday afternoon in Sayyad Market area of Kapisa. The vehicle was carrying seven people, Sanjani said, from whom five people were killed and two others were wounded.

Another five people were killed after a balloon of gas exploded in a bakery in PD 4th of Kabul city, Kabul police said. More than ten people were wounded in the incident, according to the witness.

Meanwhile, Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said that unidentified gunmen killed a member of the Afghan National Army in 21st PD of Kabul city.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The violence has escalated across the country amid the peace negotiations, which are presently paused after the negotiation teams of the government and Taliban decided to consult the agendas of the talks with their leadership.