11 police officers killed in Kandahar insider attack

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 11 police officers were killed by their own comrades in Kandahar province, local officials confirmed.

The incident took place Friday night when two officers took guns and opened fire at their colleagues at an outpost in Damani area of the southern province’s district of Shah Wali Kot, said Jamal Barakzai, provincial police spokesman.

He said of an investigation of the incident. Another security official in Kandahar said on condition of anonymity that the attackers were Taliban infiltrators.

He said that Saifullah, commander of the outpost was among the dead.

“The incident happened at 11:30pm local time and the attackers took weapons and ranger vehicles and ran away.”

Security officials in Kandahar said the attackers had lately joined police.

Shah Wali Kot lies in northern Kandahar and borders Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Taliban are said to control parts of the district and attack security forces.