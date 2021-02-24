110,000 Medical Staff To Receive Covid-19 Vaccines

AT News

KABUL: Around 111,000 medical staff would be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the upcoming 15 days, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A Spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dastgeir Nazari said that 320 million dollar is needed to immunize the 60 percent population of the country. “The World Health Organization will provide a vaccine for 20 percent of the population in Afghanistan, and 110 million dollars will be donated by the World Bank and RTF donors. The Asian Development Bank will provide 50 million dollars aid,” he said. “We just need 76 million dollars.”

He didn’t provide information on whether the government or donors would provide the 76 million dollars for the immunization of 60 percent people in the country. But the deputy ministry spokesman said that the government would provide the money for the immunization.

“Off 110 million dollars aid donated by the World Bank, some of it would be spent on vaccination and some other would be spent on the procurement process. But the by Asian Development Bank’s aid would be allocated to purchase vaccination,” Nazari said.

According to the health ministry, China will provide 200,000 doses and the WHO will provide 3 million doses of vaccine for Afghanistan.

The first batch of the vaccine comprising 50,000 doses arrived from India in Kabul last month. The vaccine was donated by India and contains immunization for 250,000 people.

The immunization began on Tuesday. Journalist Anis Shahid was among the top three people who initially received the vaccine. The total number of coronavirus cases surpasses 55,000 in Afghanistan.