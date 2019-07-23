113 drug traffickers sent behind bars

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 113 drug runners pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and were sentenced to year behind bars during past one month.

Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) in a statement said these drug traffickers sentenced to one–11 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary and appeal court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 92kg heroin, 326kg morphine, over 1803kg opium, 1137 kg hashish, 60kg crystal, 290g Tablets of K and 188 liters of chemical from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement mentioned.

At the same period, CNP has arrested 135 suspected of drug traffickers, including four women and an Iranian during operation in different provinces.

Statement said that after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF courts has convicted them to imprisonment.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.