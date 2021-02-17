1,150 Newly Graduated Soldiers Pledge to Protect Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense on Wednesday said that 1,150 soldiers after completion of military training courses graduated in Paktia province and they would be deployed to the battlefields soon.

These soldiers graduated from the military training course of 203 Tandar military corps in Paktia province, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Deputy of Education of the Corps, Colonel Mahmood Habib said that the graduated soldiers hold a vital step in the aspect of defending people and the country.

He said that the joining of these soldiers to the military crew will give morale to their comrades as well as it will be a warning to the enemy.

“The graduated soldier pledged to defend Afghanistan and protect Afghans. They will be deployed to the battlefield soon,” the statement added.