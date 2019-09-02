118 militants killed in fresh military ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 118 militants have been killed and 27 others received injures in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Faryab, Baghlan, Urzgan, Nangarhar, Herat, Laghman, Ghazni, Badakhshan, Balkh, Helmand and Kunduz provinces, in which 118 militants, including one Daesh affiliates were killed and 27 others wounded.

Moreover, Afghan forces arrested four militants, handing them over relevant judicial organs for further investigations.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations, 51 Taliban fighters killed and 20 others wounded in Faryab—22 militants killed in Pul-e-Khomri and Dand Ghori districts of Baghlan—18 rebels killed and seven hideouts of the enemy destroyed in Chaharchino and shaheed Asas districts of Urzgan—11 militants, including one Daesh loyalist killed, three others wounded and two hideouts of the enemy with weapons and vehicles destroyed in Pachiragam and Sorkhroad districts of Nangarhar—four suspects arrested in Ghorian district of Herat and three insurgents killed and two others wounded in Alishing district of Laghman province.

Similarly, three Taliban terrorists were killed and a Humvee vehicle looted by Taliban destroyed in Baharak dstrict of Badakhshan—two rebels killed and two others wounded in Charbolak and Balkh districts of Balkh—two militants killed in Nawzad district of Helmand and two insurgents were killed in outskirt city of Kunar province.

In past 24 hours, 10 planed clearing operations, and 81 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 26 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.