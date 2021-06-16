119 Taliban rebels killed in latest military Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 119 Taliban insurgents were killed and 84 others wounded during a series of military operations carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Ghazni, Paktia, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Herat, Faryab, Helmand, Kunduz, Baghlan and Badakhshan provinces, where at least 119 Taliban insurgents were killed and 84 others wounded, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, 38 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed.