12 children die in hospital in Panjshir

Twelve children died in anemergency hospital in northern Panjshir province, said officials.

At least 12 newborn children died in emergency hospital in Anaba district of Panjshir from 8:00-1:30 pm on Sunday, said Panjshir Governor Spokesman Abdul Wadod Ali Mardan.

Six of them belonged to Parwan province, three to Kapisa and three to Panjshir province.

He said that a delegation was sent to the hospital, who found that most of the children were premature and weak newborns. He said that primary finding not revealed any negligence in the aspect.

Afghanistan Times exert utmost efforts to have Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) comment in the aspect, but not succeeded.

