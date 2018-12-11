12 killed in suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kabul

AT-KABUL: A Taliban suicide bomber targeting convoy of theAfghan security forces at the outskirts of Kabul—the capital city, has killed 12,while the same other received injures, security official said Tuesday.

Kabul Police Spokesman Basir Mujahid told Afghanistan Times that four security forces and eight civilians inducing two women were killed in Paghman district in western Kabul when a suicide bomber struck a security convoy.

Spokesman for Ministry of Interior said a bomber, driving a car, rammed into security forces vehicle in Bala Chenar area of Paghman at around 9:20am, local time.

Another spokesman of the Interior Ministry Nasrat Rahimi said the terrorist act was conducted by a white color corolla model vehicle full of explosives.

However, a security forces at condition of anonymity said that the target was a team of National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives.

The Taliban insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It has been years now that Afghanistan has been suffering from long-decades of war, and its security forces struggling to counter attacks from the Taliban, Islamic State, and other militant groups.