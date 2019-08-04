12 Taliban rebels killed in Logar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 12 Taliban fighters have been killed during ground and air operations carried out by Afghan security forces in eastern Logar province on Saturday night, officials said Sunday.

Taliban coordinately attacked an Afghan Local Police (ALP) checkpoint in Alozai central area of Logar province on Saturday night, said Governor Police Spokesman Shapoor Ahmadzai.

“Soon after the attack, additional forces dispatched to the area and given a knockdown answer to the Taliban fighters, killing five of them.” Unfortunately, a local police office received injuries during the attack, he added.

In a separate operation, seven Taliban militants were killed in Khoshi district of the same province, the spokesman said.

“Scores of Taliban fighters were inside a Datsun model vehicle working over an inauspicious plan in Dewbandi area in Khoshi district that came under air attack of Afghan Air Forces, killing seven Taliban rebels,” he said.