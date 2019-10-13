12 Taliban “Red Unit” fighters killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 12 Taliban’s “Red Unit” fighters were killed during air and ground operations in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Sunday.

The Afghan security forces conduced air and ground operations in Wazir area of Khogianai district, in which 12 Taliban ‘s Red Unit fighters were killed, said a statement issued by Nangarhar Press Department.

According to the statement, the Afghan army carried out ground operation in Tangi area and killed seven Taliban’s red unit fighters.

Also five other fighter of the mentioned unit were killed in an airstrike in Miagan area, the statement added.

Three vehicle of the militants were also destroyed during operation.