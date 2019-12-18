120 tons of drugs set alight in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan authorities have burned about 120 tons of drugs and busted seven heroin factories during an overnight anti-narcotic crackdown conducted in southern Ghazni province.

Ministry of Interior in a statement said that Afghan Counter-Narcotics Special Operation Police backed by Afghan Air Force (AAF) conducted an overnight joint operation in Alokhil village, Deh Yak district off the province, destroying seven heroin factories.

According to the statement, 120 tons of illicit drugs were also seized and torched in the area.

On the other hand, the ministry in a separate statement said that over 2,000kg of illicit drugs collected over the past two years had been set on fire in Northern Province of Samangan.

The seized drugs were included opium, poppy, heroin, morphine and hashish collected during series of the operations by CNP from different parts of the province was set ablaze in a ceremony attended by provincial officials.

The ministry is committed to the fight against narcotics and Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) are having major success in fighting against smugglers and narcotics, which will continue, the statement added.