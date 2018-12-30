120,000 tons of commodities transited from Iran’s Chabahar Port to Afghanistan

AT Monitoring desk-KABUL: Some 120,000 tons of commodities were transited to Afghanistan from southeastern Iranian Port of Chabahar over the past 14 months, according to deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

Mohammad-Ali Hassanzadeh said that the shipments to the Port of Chabahar, mostly wheat and cereal, are loaded in four Indian ports.



Referring to a meeting on ways to implement Chabahar Agreement, he said that determining the transportation corridors and agreeing on executive protocols on port, road and customs areas were among the main achievements of the trilateral meeting of Iran, India and Afghanistan.



It is rare in Iran and the entire region that a port can render both transit and transshipment services at the same time, Hassanzadeh said, adding that having the shortest distance with Asia-Europe shipping line and bordering with Afghanistan, Chabahar Port enjoys an exemplary position enabling it to render both transit and transshipment services.



Based on statistics, India trades nearly 15 million tons of commodities with Russia and commonwealth of independent states (CIS), part of which is expected to be transited via the Port of Chabahar, the official said.



With the completion of the first phase of development plan of Chabahar Port, the capacity of this port grew from 2.5 to 8.5 million tons a year so that it plays a significant role in transit of commodities from India to Afghanistan.