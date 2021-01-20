129 Taliban Rebels Killed in Raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 129 Taliban rebels have been killed and 68 others were wounded in different operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in several parts of the country during the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Afghan security forces carried out the counterattacks in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Wardak, Zabul, Faryab, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Badghis, Uruzgan, Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

23 rounds of mines planted by the Taliban were defused by the Afghan security forces, the statement added. The mines were posing severe threats to the local people. The security forces destroyed some weapons and ammunitions of the militants, according to the statement.

As the government and Taliban are at odds on the negotiation table of the intra-Afghan talks, both sides has extended their offensives to gain more leverages. The government said that its forces have been fighting the Taliban from an active-defense status, accusing the militants of intensification in violence.