13 civilians killed, 34 hurt in Kandahar roadside bombing

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 13 civilians, including women and children, were killed and another 34 wounded on Monday as a roadside bomb ripped through a truck headed to a wedding ceremony in southern Kandahar province, a military official said.

Spokesman for the 205th Atal military corps, Essa Sadiq, said the truck was full of people en route to a wedding ceremony in Kandahar city from Khakriz district.

He put the death toll at 13 civilians, including women and children, adding that another 34 passengers received injuries – also women and children. The dead and wounded have been evacuated to a nearby military hospital in Kandahar city, he said.

No militant group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack but Sadiq accused the Taliban militant group of having hands behind the blast.

It is worth mentioning that the Taliban have often claimed the responsibility for carrying out such subversive attacks, which had resulted in the killing of scores of civilians in southern part of the country.

This comes as a joint resolution by a two-day all-Afghan conference held on July 7-8 outlined a peace roadmap. The Afghan elites, including some political figures, women activists attended the gathering – while government officials being present in their personal capacity. They all called for reducing violence and civilian casualties to zero.

Meanwhile, US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, wrapped up his seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban representatives last week. The talks mainly focused on the foreign troops’ withdrawal, counter terrorism assurances, intra- Afghan talks and a ceasefire agreement between the Afghan government and Taliban.