13 freed from Taliban captivity in Farah

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Special Forces stormed a Taliban prison in western Farah province and as a result rescued13 hostages, officials said on Friday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said that the Special Forces conducted the raid in Bakwa district of Farah.

The statement further said that the Special Forces attacked the Taliban-run jail, adding it belonged a Taliban commander named Saifullah who was commanded 50 militants and was also the group’s shadow intelligence chief.

Furthermore, the NDS statement said the Special Forces rescued 13 people from the prison who had been captives of the rebels.

The Special Forces also arrested a Taliban militant during the same operation, the statement concluded.