13 security forces killed in Badakhshan airstrike

KABUL: An airstrike killed 13 public uprising forces in northern Badakhshan province including a commander, residents claimed on Saturday.

The airstrike was conducted on Friday in Kohsan district of the province. According Mahmood Rahman, a member of the Badakhshan provincial council, a commander of the public uprising forces was killed alongside his comrades in the airstrike.

The residents said that the bodies of eight public uprising forces disappeared in the incident. Local authorities denied giving information whether the airstrike inflicted casualties on security forces.

According to some reports, an Afghan airstrike inflicted casualties on civilians in Nahre Saraj district of southern Helmand province. The civilians gathered around an outpost that was retreated by security forces after the Taliban set attacks from several sides. The 215 Maiwand corps confirmed the civilians’ casualties in the airstrike but didn’t provide the exact number of the casualties.

As the U.S. and NATO are withdrawing from Afghanistan, Afghan Air Force has been conducting all types of combat missions to take control of security situation.