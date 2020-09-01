13 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: At least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded during a crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province, defense officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defense in a statement said that a group of Taliban was gathered who were planning terrorist attack in Shahwali Kot district. They were cashed by the Afghan forces through an active defense frame in the area.

According to the ministry, 13 Taliban insurgents were killed and 12 others wounded in the attack.

Enough weapons and vehicles of the enemy were also destroyed and 33 mines planted on the roadsides were discovered and neutralized, the statement underlined.