14 civilians killed, injured in Taliban rocket attack in Faryab

KABUL: At least 14 civilians have been killed and injured when Taliban fighters launched rocket and mortar attacks in Faryab province in the northwest.The interior ministry said Saturday in a statement that 11 civilians including women and children were killed and wounded by rockets and mortars fired by Taliban in the Qaisar district.

Separately, in the district of Almar also in Faryab province, a landmine blast killed a child and injured another civilian, while again in Qaisar, an elder man was killed by Taliban fighters, according to the interior ministry.

Taliban have strong presence in Faryab and target people and security forces.