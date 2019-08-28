14 pro-govt. forces killed in Heart’s Taliban attack

AT News Report

KABUL: Over 14 public uprising forces were killed and ten others, including civilians wounded in a clash occurred between the pro-government forces and Taliban militants in western Herat province, official said Wednesday.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Abdulahad Wali confirmed the attack, saying that the clash took place around Tuesday midnight in Chahar dara village of Kashk Robat Sangi district.

He said that women and children were among the dead and wounded.

According to Wali the reinforcement forces have been stationed in the cite and inflicted heavy causalities to the Taliban militants.

Meanwhile, the Taliban group in a statement said its fighters have stormed into Kashk Robat Sangi district, killing 15 soldiers and wounding three others.

This comes as the US and Taliban are expected to sign a peace deal within few days, aiming to end the longest conflicts in Afghanistan. The Taliban has so far rejected government’s offer for a ceasefire as the group calls Kabul administration a puppet of the US government.