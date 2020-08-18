14 rockets hit Kabul on Independence Day

AT News

KABUL: 14 rockets crashed in different parts of Kabul city including the presidential compound Tuesday morning while government officials were celebrating the country’s 101st Independence Day.

Tareq Aryan, interior ministry spokesman said that the rockets hit mostly residential areas in the police districts of 1, 2, 9 and 16.

He said that at least 10 civilians including four children and one woman were wounded in the attacks, fired from inside the capital city.

According to Aryan, two people suspected for the attacks were arrested.

The attacks came while President Ashraf Ghani was decorating the Independence Minaret with flowers in the defense ministry compound.

The ceremony was live broadcast through the RTA, which suddenly cut broadcasting after the first rocket hit.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, but the Daesh terrorist group had claimed its affiliate terrorists carried out a similar attack in March when Ghani was swearing in for his second term in office.