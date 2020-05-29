14 soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Paktia in wake of truce

AT News

KABUL: At least 14 soldiers of the border force were killed when Taliban fighters attacked their outpost in Paktia province along the border with Pakistan, army officials said.

The attack was carried out in the Dand-e-Pathan district, in which another three soldiers were wounded.

“An outpost in the Dand-e-Pathan district close the Pakistan border came under attack by a group of Taliban gunmen,” said Emal Mohmand, an army official in Paktia.

A report provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross claims that 18 soldiers were killed and nine more injured.

Mohmand said that Taliban also suffered casualties during the fire exchange.

Taliban who agreed a three-day cease fire this week, have not yet commented on the incident.

In another attack also attributed to Taliban, seven soldiers were killed in the Ghorband district of Parwan province, while seven police were killed in another attack in the western province of Farah.

Officials claim that 18 Taliban fighters were killed by security forces in Zabul province and another eight in Farah.

The attacks come as President Ghani ordered the release of 2,000 Taliban fighters being held in the government custody. The order followed Taliban’s agreement for the cease fire on the Eid days.



