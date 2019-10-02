14 Taliban rebels killed in Herat clashes

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed over 14 Taliban militants in fresh raids carried out in western Herat province, officials said Wednesday.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Jilani Farhad said the operations were conducted in Chisht and Farsi districts of the province.

According to him, a key Taliban commander and his five personnel were killed in an airstrike conducted in Chisht distrcit of the province.

He added that eight Taliban were killed in clashes took place between security forces and Taliban fighters in Farsi district of the province.

Meanwhile, local inhabits said the militants have captured some parts of the district and killed a number of national police personnel.

But Farhad has denied security force’s casualties, saying that the militants were pushed back by the police forces.

However, the Taliban group claimed that its fighters have killed five police personnel and wounded six others in the clash.