143 Taliban fighters killed in fresh crackdowns

AT News

KABUL: At least 143 Taliban insurgents were killed and 66 others wounded during latest military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense officials said on Tuesday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces conducted a series of military operations and counter attacks against Taliban rebels in Nangarhar, Zabul, Herat, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Helmand and Baghlan provinces, in which 143 Taliban insurgents were killed and 66 others wounded, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Another 52 rounds of mines planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused by the Afghan security forces, the statement added.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.

