147 Taliban rebels killed in fresh raids

AT News Report

KABUL: More than 147 militants have been killed and 45 others wounded in latest military raids conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country within past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the operations were conducted in Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Baghlan, Kunduz, Helmand, Logar, Herat, Nangarhar, Uruzgan, Badakhshan, and Faryab provinces.

According to the statement, over 31 militants were killed as a result of aerial operation in Andar and Qarabagh district of central Ghazni- at least 30 insurgents were killed and 15 other wounded in air strikes conducted in capital of northern Baghlan- more than 27 rebels were killed and 19 wounded in aerial operation conducted in Dasht-e-Archi district of northern Kunduz- at least 21 militants were killed in special forceps’s operation in Mohammad Agha and Baraki Barak district of southeastern Logar- 24 rebels killed, six others wounded in Nahar-e-Sirag and Nawa district southern Helmand – nine militants were killed in special forces operation conducted in Gulran district of western Herat operation- seven Daesh affiliated members were killed in Khogiani district of eastern Nangarhar- Air strikes conducted in Chahar Chino district of southern Uruzgan left six militants killed- four insurgents were killed and two others wounded in aerial operations conducted in Wardoj district of Badahkhsan – four militants were killed in Sayed Abad district of Wardak- two rebels were killed and three wounded in Qaisar district of Faryab.

The security forces have shelled and bombed enemy’s sanctuaries, in which a number of vehicles, and weapons and ammunitions were also destroyed.

The statement said that the security forces have conducted 12 joint military raids, 78 special forces missions and 41 airstrikes within past round of clock.