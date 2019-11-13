149 cases of sexual assault against women investigated: AGO

AT News Report

KABUL: The Attorney General Office (AGO) has shared the reports of the violence cases against women, in which in totally 2,527 cases have been reported where 149 of it described as sexual assaults against them.

Talking to a news conference on Wednesday, spokesman for the AGO, Jamshid Rasuli said the perpetrators have been prosecuted and would be punished and in accordance to the law.

“These cases have been recorded in the ongoing Afghan year,” he added.

However, the cases have been registered all over the country, however most it came from Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Balkh provinces.

The cases include sexual assault, physical assault, harassment, force marriage, and preventing women from work.

Out of 2,527 cases of violence against women, 1,240 physical assaults, 263 harassment, 149 sexual assaults and 217 of them are threaten and verbal harassment.

Meanwhile, Rasuli said the presence of women has been increased 22 percent in the judicial organs. According to him, the number of women prosecutors increased in the 32 of 34 provinces. He called the increase of female prosecutors vital important to approach the cases of violence against women.

He said that a specific department has been made to prevent similar cases in the government and private administration.

Women have less freedom in Afghanistan. The cultural of male pride and putting women into a fringe are considered to be the greatest challenges against the women to overcome with.