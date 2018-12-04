15 drug traffickers sent behind bars
December 4, 2018
AT-KABUL: Amid a war on drugs, the country’s top counter-narcotic court has over past week sentenced fifteen drug traffickers to prison.
Criminal Justice Task Forces (CJTF) on Tuesday said that its primary and appellate courts have convicted 15 drug dealers to 17 to 18 years of imprisonment.
According to CJTF, over 303kg heroin, 51kg opium, 449kg hashish and over 1kg crystal were discovered and seized from the above-mentioned convicted drug runners in different provinces.
On the other hand at the same period, 17 drug runners were apprehended by CNP through different crackdowns in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.
Out of detained drug dealers, five of them were high-ups that were engaged in smuggling narcotics through Hamid Karzai Kabul International Airport to India and Saudi Arabia countries.
The dealers detained from Kabul, Nangarhar, Baghlan, Zabul, Kapisa, Ghazni and Paktia provinces.
One kg heroin, 1750kg morphine, 75kg opium, 3654kg hashish, over 14 kg crystal and 46 tablets of K were discovered and seized from them, CJTF’s statement added.
Investigation is ongoing over dossier of the all indicts, in which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF would convict the accused traffickers, the statement added.
All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and would be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.
